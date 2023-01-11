FaZe Temperrr says fighters are ‘getting robbed’ by UFC, Jake Paul can help MMA industry

FaZe Temperrr, known as one of the founders of the professional esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan, loves boxing more than anything else right now. On Saturday, he plans on taking his boxing career to the next level by beating KSI and possibly setting up a lucrative matchup with fellow digital influencer Jake Paul.

Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca, FaZe Temperrr — real name Thomas Oliveira — said his biggest inspirations transitioning to combat sports were Bruce Lee and UFC stars Anderson Silva, Charles Oliveira and Alex Pereira, but that doesn’t mean he’s interested in competing in a MMA cage for the moment.

“Maybe I’ll fight MMA one day, but right now I’m focused in boxing,” said FaZe Temperrr, who holds a professional record of 1-1 in boxing and 1-0 as an amateur. “I started getting interested in boxing with these influencer [bouts], but after I did it, I’m too involved right now, I’m watching a lot of professional boxers.

“I didn’t appreciate the art of boxing before, I thought it was boring compared to MMA, but the boxing world is gigantic and the art is awesome. When you understand the way you have to break your opponent not only physically but also mentally, it’s like a game of chess. It’s awesome. I’m completely in love with this.”

The Brazilian boxer said he’s getting paid good money to replace Dillon Danis on short notice and face KSI in the squared circle Saturday in London, and good money is exactly what he sees lacking in MMA. Even though he hopes to box Paul in the future, Oliveira applauds him for joining the Professional Fighters League and potentially increasing fighter pay in MMA.

“I hope the MMA world grows financially because these fighters, especially UFC fighters, they deserve more, brother. They’re getting robbed,” FaZe Temperrr said. “What Jake Paul is doing right now, joining PFL and helping these fighters financially, I have huge respect for him because these fighters deserve more. They’re getting robbed. I hope this world gets bigger and fighters start to get paid what they deserve.”

His combat sports career aside, FaZe Temperrr owns a successful esports franchise and has millions of followers across his social media platforms. That said, being a digital influencer is not something that makes his heart pump these days.

“I care more about boxing than posting content online,” he said. “It’s cool, but it’s not my passion anymore. It’s been a while that I don’t love creating content anymore, that I don’t have as much fun as I used to when I started. With boxing and fighting, that’s something I really have fun doing.”