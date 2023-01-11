UFC vet Anthony Rocco Martin faces assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops

Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin faces a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly threatening police officers who responded to a Bonita Springs, Fla., house on a dropped 911 call.

Martin, 33, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022 by Lee County (Fla.) Sheriffs deputies after allegedly yelling foul language at officers as well as trying to square up with one after making “stern eye contact signaling his intentions.”

Martin was not immediately reachable for comment; a number attributed to him did not receive a response, and attempts to reach him through former teammates were unsuccessful.

Officers who responded to the house found a female crying in a black Ford Expedition, according to a police narrative attached to Martin’s arrest report. The woman, whose name MMA Fighting is withholding, said she “just wanted to leave.” Police then encountered Martin, who allegedly was inebriated and told deputies to “get off my f***king property now.” After being told of the investigation into the 911 call, he allegedly became aggressive, telling one deputy “I don’t care, and if you touch me will kick your ass.” He also yelled, “I hate cops and you can suck my d***.“

Fearing for officers’ safety, one deputy handcuffed Martin after the menacing gestures made to another deputy and an alleged challenge, “you think you’re a bad man, if you take me out of these cuffs l will kick your ass.“ According to the narrative, it was “discovered later” that Martin was an active MMA fighter. He was transported to jail as a “combative subject” but was booked without further incident.

Martin posted a $5,000 bond and was released from jail on Dec. 22. He was given a no-contact order and on Jan. 9 pleaded not guilty to the charge, which carries a penalty from 60 days to six months in addition to fines.

Martin is due to appear in Lee County (Fla.) court on Feb. 22 after postponing his initial hearing.

A 15-fight UFC vet, Martin exited the UFC after a decision loss to Neil Magny with an overall 9-6 record in the octagon. He made a brief comeback this past May as a middleweight, earning a submission win on the regional circuit. In 2021, he faced charges of battery and lewd conduct in a public place in 2021 after he was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly urinating in a hallway at Caesar’s Palace and then punching a security officer who attempted to intervene.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.