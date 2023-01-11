 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Scott Coker, Brandon Moreno, Ryan Garcia, A.J. McKee, and Casey O’Neill

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the week so far and looking ahead to UFC Vegas 67.

1:05 p.m.: Bellator President Scott Coker joins us to break some news.

1:25 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest episode of On The Nose.

2:15 p.m.: UFC flyweight Casey O’Neill talks about her comeback from a knee injury and her fight with Jennifer Maia at UFC 286.

2:45 p.m.: Ryan Garcia talks about his possible showdown with Gervonta Davis on April 15.

3:15 p.m.: Interim UFC flyweight champ Brandon Moreno talks about his fourth fight with champ Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 and more.

3:45 p.m.: Former Bellator featherweight A.J. McKee talks about his new contract and more.

4 p.m.: Parlay Pals return for best bets at UFC Vegas 67.

