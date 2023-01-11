Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: ‘There’s no debate’ that Dana White was wrong for altercation with wife

Dana White’s 2023 has started off in a less-than-ideal fashion.

A video surfaced shortly after the start of the new year, revealing the UFC president and his wife Anne White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub. The vacation took a turn for the worst when White was seen dancing with his wife before receiving a slap and retaliating with several of his own, leading to the pair being separated. Along with the video’s release, White addressed his actions to TMZ and made no justifications for his actions.

Despite White’s lack of defense of what transpired during the trip, several others within the MMA community — from fans to fighters — have spoken up in his support. UFC Hall of Famer, former dual-division champion, and current commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t understand why.

“Dana White was wrong,” Cormier said on DC & RC. “And he told you he was wrong. We have long been told our entire lives that we are not supposed to put our hands on women. Dana White himself has gone on record to say, ‘You are not supposed to put your hands on women.’ He understands that, he took accountability immediately.

“Now, here’s the question, though. In these instances, the one thing you think about first is the family, the children, and the rest of the White family, and if they will get through this. But Dana’s making no excuses for his actions, right? Some fighters are trying to defend him. He doesn’t defend himself. Why should anyone go to defend his actions that he is saying, ‘I was wrong’? Everyone knows that it’s wrong.”

Outside of the Power Slap League’s TBS launch date getting delayed one week from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, there have been no other repercussions for White’s actions. White has remained relatively quiet since the incident with the exception of positing UFC promotional videos for this week’s UFC Vegas 67 event and his weekly “F*** It Friday” social media series where he eats irregular foods in the UFC P.I. kitchen.

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus recently presented a written letter to Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel, requesting the removal of White as UFC president. Additionally, Endeavor shares dipped by six percent in the stock market following the incident.

“For me, it’s what happens next,” Cormier said. “How does Dana White become a voice for trying to help people in these situations? How does he go forward and lead the charge to try to help people to try to combat this type of situation? Domestic violence and all these other types of things. That’s the question for me.

“It’s no debate. It’s not like we can sit up here for 10 minutes and debate whether or not it was right or it was wrong. There’s no debate. Everyone is on the same page. He said it’s wrong, I know it’s wrong, you know it’s wrong, and everyone around the world knows it’s wrong. But the reality is, what comes next? How does Dana help with this issue going forward? I think that’s what’s important.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Nick Aguirre (7-0) vs. Dan Argueta (8-1); UFC Vegas 67, Jan. 14

Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (17-3); UFC 286, March 18

FINAL THOUGHTS

It’s not too late for Power Slap to get canceled entirely. One can only hope.

