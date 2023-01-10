ONE Championship signs multi-year partnership with Monster Energy

ONE Championship and Monster Energy will partner up for the foreseeable future.

Monster Energy business representative Hans Molenkamp confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that ONE Championship and Monster have inked a multi-year deal to become the official energy drink of the promotion. The deal officially begins with Friday’s ONE on Amazon Video 6 event, headlined by Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov for the ONE lightweight kickboxing title.

As part of the new agreement, Monster will have prominent branding during primetime events in the U.S. and Asia. The Monster Energy logo will also be displayed in the center of the circle canvas, and there will be exclusive branding for both “Fight of the Night” and “Action Replay” segments.

Monster also has longtime partnerships with the UFC and Bellator.

ONE Championship makes its on-the-ground U.S. debut on May 5 in Broomfield, Colo., which is headlined by the trilogy fight between flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.