Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC Vegas 67 main event shakeup

What will be next for current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers multiple questions involving Ngannou, if he’s a free agent as some have reported, status of a potential fight with Jon Jones, if Ngannou signing with the PFL would have a huge impact, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Dana White, the promotion and parent company Endeavor continuing with their silence, Sean Strickland stepping in to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 for Kelvin Gastelum, a rumored lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, and much more.

