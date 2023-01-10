Jake Paul accuses KSI of dodging him during heated back and forth: ‘Duck, duck, goose’

Jake Paul and KSI got into it Monday on social media.

During a Twitter Spaces, the YouTube boxers were able to communicate with one another following KSI’s interview on The MMA Hour where he accused Paul of hiding behind contract negotiations.

KSI was scheduled to face Dillon Danis this Saturday in the main event of a Misfits Boxing event in the U.K., but will now face FaZe Temperrr after Danis withdrew. The exchange between Paul and KSI began and went for nearly eight minutes, as can be heard in the clip below, courtesy of Drezinho on Twitter.

KSI AND JAKE PAUL GO AT IT



KSI AND JAKE PAUL GO AT IT

Full conversation

“You know I would f*** you up,” KSI said. “Why do you think I came back?”

“You came back acting like you wanted to fight me and when the negotiations happen you get all f****** scared,” said Paul. “If you could f*** me up, how come you haven’t done it yet?”

Paul then ran off his credentials during his 5-0 pro run — which includes wins over past MMA world champs Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silvs.

“Fair play, bro, you’ve done a great job there,” KSI said. “When I come through and flatline you, you will understand that there are levels to this game.

“You are literally fighting FaZe Temperrr,” Paul responded. “You fought a rapper who had never fought before.”

“Woodley literally stood there to get knocked out you f***,” KSI said in return.

“And then I beat one of the greatest combat sports strikers of all-time,” Paul said. “KSI, you have nothing to say. It’s crazy your ego can’t handle this s***. You know you’re afraid and you just can’t admit it.”

“I agreed to fight you for free and you know that,” Paul continued. “Everyone online knows that [I did] on short notice. You had me two weeks before your fight. I could’ve fought you for free on short notice and you still p****** out.

“Tommy [Fury] isn’t going to show up [either]. Hey, what is in the water in the U.K. because y’all be p******. Duck, duck, goose.”

Other speakers in the space suggested that the fighters should just go ahead and agree to a fight for this summer. Paul said that timeframe works for him, while KSI is hopeful the matchup could happen at the end of 2023.

“KSI, do you want to fight over the summer,” Paul asked.

“I said what I said: End of the year,” KSI responded.

“But are you actually going to do it,” Paul asked.

“What do you mean? Are you f****** dumb? I told you I’m going to fight you,” KSI said.

“November, December, September, whenever the f*** you want it, I just want to hear you say it out of your mouth because I know you’re going to retreat, bro,” Paul said.

Paul has teased his next bout, although an opponent hasn’t been named. The 25-year-old has thrown out two names that are in the mix, Tommy Fury, and former UFC and current BKFC competitor Mike Perry. Paul also signed a multi-year deal with the PFL that gives him a position within the promotion, with the expectation that he’ll compete in an MMA fight as early as this year.

Before Paul left the chat, he unloaded a prediction for a fight with KSI should a bout get put together.

“I’m walking in with a ski mask, because you said winner takes all, I’m walking in with a ski mask — bank robbery — knocking your b**** ass out in two rounds, and then I’m doing a front flip off of your body while it’s on the canvas,” Paul predicted. “I hope when you look in the mirror every night in the mirror you realize that you’re ducking me, and you’re scared, and the greatest thing to ever happen to you was Prime [energy drink] because my brother brought that to you. You’re lucky, because the Paul family keeps blessing you.

“But I’ll see you later f*** boy.”