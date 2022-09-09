UFC 279 preview show: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev misses weight

Nate Diaz is still headlining UFC 279. Other than that, everything’s changed.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee react to one of the most chaotic days in MMA history following a flurry of last-second changes to Saturday’s pay-per-view. With Diaz now fighting Tony Ferguson, what’s at stake for the two UFC legends? How has Chimaev’s stock changed over a 24-hour span that saw him brawl with his card-mates backstage then miss weight by a stunning margin of 7.5 pounds? And how just much of gangsters are Daniel Rodriguez and — particularly — Li Jingliang for rolling with the punches throughout a wacky and drama-filled week?

The gang answers those questions and more after a day that will go down in MMA infamy.

