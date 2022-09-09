UFC 279 fight card: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

The UFC 279 fight card is dramatically different after one wild day in Las Vegas.
After Khamzat Chimaev’s massive weight miss Friday morning at the UFC 279 weigh-ins, the top three fights on the main card were all changed up.
Nate Diaz will now complete the final fight on his UFC contract with a different opponent at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Tony Ferguson has replaced Chimaev and will meet Diaz in the main event.
With Chimaev out of the main event, the undefeated rising UFC star will now face Kevin Holland in a catchweight contest. Chimaev and Holland mixed it up backstage at the UFC 279 press conference Thursday evening.
Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez are now paired up after their respective opponents were moved to different fights. Despite giving up almost nine pounds at the UFC 279 weigh-ins, Jingliang took the fight.
The new UFC 279 fight card is below:
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Prelims (ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj
Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili
Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed
