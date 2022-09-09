UFC 279 fight card: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

The UFC 279 fight card is dramatically different after one wild day in Las Vegas.

After Khamzat Chimaev’s massive weight miss Friday morning at the UFC 279 weigh-ins, the top three fights on the main card were all changed up.

Nate Diaz will now complete the final fight on his UFC contract with a different opponent at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Tony Ferguson has replaced Chimaev and will meet Diaz in the main event.

With Chimaev out of the main event, the undefeated rising UFC star will now face Kevin Holland in a catchweight contest. Chimaev and Holland mixed it up backstage at the UFC 279 press conference Thursday evening.

Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez are now paired up after their respective opponents were moved to different fights. Despite giving up almost nine pounds at the UFC 279 weigh-ins, Jingliang took the fight.

The new UFC 279 fight card is below:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Prelims (ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse