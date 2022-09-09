Reaction: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson headlines UFC 279 following huge Khamzat Chimaev weight miss

After Khamzat Chimaev’s 7.5 pound weight miss, there is a brand new main event for UFC 279.

Following Dana White’s announcement that Nate Diaz will now face Tony Ferguson in Saturday’s headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Shaun Al-Shatti react to the matchup, Chimaev now facing Kevin Holland in the co-main event, Li Jingliang getting paired up with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.

Watch the video of the reaction above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.