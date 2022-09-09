 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reaction: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson headlines UFC 279 following huge Khamzat Chimaev weight miss

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

After Khamzat Chimaev’s 7.5 pound weight miss, there is a brand new main event for UFC 279.

Following Dana White’s announcement that Nate Diaz will now face Tony Ferguson in Saturday’s headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Shaun Al-Shatti react to the matchup, Chimaev now facing Kevin Holland in the co-main event, Li Jingliang getting paired up with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.

Watch the video of the reaction above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting