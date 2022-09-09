 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Poetic justice’: Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, new UFC 279 fight card after day of chaos

UFC 279 is still on — and it may actually be better than it was before.

Following a day of chaos, a new main event Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is set to headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight bout. Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally set to fight Diaz in the main event, will instead meet Kevin Holland in a five-round 180-pound catchweight contest after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. The flurry of late changes also means the two odd men out — Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez — will now fight each other in a third-round bout on UFC 279’s main card.

UFC president Dana White announced the flurry of moves late Friday on SportsCenter after a morning of absolute chaos in Las Vegas.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to the news below after a day fight fans won’t be soon to forget.

