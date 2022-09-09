‘Poetic justice’: Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, new UFC 279 fight card after day of chaos

UFC 279 is still on — and it may actually be better than it was before.

Following a day of chaos, a new main event Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is set to headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight bout. Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally set to fight Diaz in the main event, will instead meet Kevin Holland in a five-round 180-pound catchweight contest after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. The flurry of late changes also means the two odd men out — Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez — will now fight each other in a third-round bout on UFC 279’s main card.

UFC president Dana White announced the flurry of moves late Friday on SportsCenter after a morning of absolute chaos in Las Vegas.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to the news below after a day fight fans won’t be soon to forget.

The new card is more exiting pic.twitter.com/C0b8Ev33Yz — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 9, 2022

Show Kevin Holland love!!!!!! Many wouldn’t do it — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 9, 2022

They better let Li wear his fancy suit to the ceremonial weigh ins after all this! #UFC279 — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) September 9, 2022

This card is better than the original, change my mind ‍♂️ https://t.co/mEQb8p7ck2 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) September 9, 2022

Wow this card is gonna be crazy!! https://t.co/tWP0LSLFBd — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) September 9, 2022

Card may be better, that is why the @ufc is the best fight company in the game. In hours not only is the card better but matchups are real even! Gonna be a fun night! #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/7Rw1Dq9Yd0 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 9, 2022

Ngl I actually love this way more for Diaz in his last fight with the company.



The Chimaev fight made zero sense for both guys. #UFC279 https://t.co/xyFZG6q4mR — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 9, 2022

This is poetic justice…. I think I’m using that right? Good for Diaz and good for Ferguson and in my opinion, significantly more intriguing than the original main event. https://t.co/ws6hNGaqGX — Joe Solecki (@JoeSolecki) September 9, 2022

Nate Diaz vs T Ferg & Chimaev vs. Holland . Both 5 rounders . This got weirdly good , real fast ! #UFC279 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

Let’s gooo we got a fight card!! Big respect to all the fighters willing to shuffle up the opponents…. fighters fight!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022

Fight game is wild https://t.co/tWAM1P1ksY — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 9, 2022

Diaz likely gets to go out a winner, freaking wild — Funky (@Benaskren) September 9, 2022

I agree 100%. Leech is the man. https://t.co/ZetR3EEa3a — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 9, 2022

Nate gets the fight he deserves…

Khamzat gets to smesh Holland…

& Li & D.Rod will actually be a sick fight, plus Li fighting a guy 10 pounds heavier than him.

What a G!! — D (@darrentill2) September 9, 2022