Khamzat Chimaev posts meme jokingly blaming Darren Till for absurd UFC 279 weight miss: ‘It’s his fault’

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t taking a potentially career-altering mistake too seriously.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 279, Chimaev badly missed weight, coming in at 178.5 pounds, 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for his main event bout opposite Nate Diaz.

Shortly after, Chimaev posted a photoshopped image to his social media featuring a photoshopped image of himself and training partner Darren Till. In the image, the two UFC stars appear to be considerably heavier than they are in real life.

The image was accompanied by a caption tagging Till that reads, “It’s his fault” along with a laughing emoji.

The meme is consistent with Chimaev’s behavior at the weigh-ins, where he shrugged and appeared to say “not so bad” when his official weight was read. Chimaev’s miss comes less than 24 hours after he and associates were involved in a backstage altercation with Diaz and others that resulted in the cancelation of a UFC 279 press conference on Thursday.

It is not yet known if Chimaev’s bout with Diaz will proceed given the enormous weight miss.

UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.