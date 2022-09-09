 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Real gangsters make weight’: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds for UFC 279

UFC 279 Official Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz very likely isn’t happening.

In a stunning turn of events, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at Friday’s official UFC 279 weigh-ins, 7.5 pounds over the 171-pound limit for his welterweight bout against Diaz.

The situation came on the heels of a chaotic Thursday that saw UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference canceled following a wild backstage brawl involving Chimaev, Diaz, and Kevin Holland.

With Chimaev done cutting weight, the UFC is now in a scramble to save its pay-per-view event and figure out a new opponent for Diaz’s final fight in the promotion.

Not surprisingly, the news set the MMA world ablaze on social media, with several fighters such as Dustin Poirier even raising their hands to step in on short notice. Check out reaction Chimaev’s massive weight miss below from Poirier, Holland, Gilbert Burns, Chael Sonnen, and more.

