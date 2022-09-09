‘Real gangsters make weight’: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds for UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz very likely isn’t happening.

In a stunning turn of events, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at Friday’s official UFC 279 weigh-ins, 7.5 pounds over the 171-pound limit for his welterweight bout against Diaz.

The situation came on the heels of a chaotic Thursday that saw UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference canceled following a wild backstage brawl involving Chimaev, Diaz, and Kevin Holland.

With Chimaev done cutting weight, the UFC is now in a scramble to save its pay-per-view event and figure out a new opponent for Diaz’s final fight in the promotion.

Not surprisingly, the news set the MMA world ablaze on social media, with several fighters such as Dustin Poirier even raising their hands to step in on short notice. Check out reaction Chimaev’s massive weight miss below from Poirier, Holland, Gilbert Burns, Chael Sonnen, and more.

I know a guy! Private pic.twitter.com/ifu4Bua0Bd — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 9, 2022

The Smash brothers are eating good ….178.5 for Chimaev. What an disaster #UFC279 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

I knew this fight wouldn’t take place . I’m so right it hurts …. — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

Chimaev & Till attempting to cut weight after weighing in at 178.5 for 170 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/XsZ0TbloKL — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

Gotta make weight my guy — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 9, 2022

Me vs khamzat at 185 Tony vs Nate at 170 and. leech can be the special guest referee — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022

Doesn’t even make sense — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 9, 2022

Being 8 pounds over is more than he can grab a towel and cover up on scale lol — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 9, 2022

Still blows my mind “professionals” miss weight… — Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) September 9, 2022

What a shit show — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 9, 2022

8-10 pounds?!? Unprofessional as fuck https://t.co/HvUCIkuW5N — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 9, 2022

Dumbass ‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 9, 2022

I understand if you miss weight by 2 pds with solid reason like short notice fight or you run out of time or you were flying from over seas but wtf man 8pds — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 9, 2022

Sheeeeesh — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) September 9, 2022

Here is how we will do it if the shit show continues:



Main event

Nate - Tony



Co Main

Chimaev - Holland catchweight



Pay Leech and Rodriguez show+win+(+suit)



Over and out. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 9, 2022

Fuck it Kamzat vs Barnett — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) September 9, 2022

Someone needs to make a Smesh Bros T-shirt with Khamzat and Till at the Buffet @Paul_McBeth — Funky (@Benaskren) September 9, 2022

Here



SO



NATE gets his show money and gets out of his contract w/o even having to beat up Chimaev…

The

DIAZ

MASTER

PLAN — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 9, 2022

Real gangsters make weight. — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) September 9, 2022

Missing weight, that’s not gangster move. — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 9, 2022