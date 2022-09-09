‘Real gangsters make weight’: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds for UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz very likely isn’t happening.
In a stunning turn of events, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at Friday’s official UFC 279 weigh-ins, 7.5 pounds over the 171-pound limit for his welterweight bout against Diaz.
The situation came on the heels of a chaotic Thursday that saw UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference canceled following a wild backstage brawl involving Chimaev, Diaz, and Kevin Holland.
With Chimaev done cutting weight, the UFC is now in a scramble to save its pay-per-view event and figure out a new opponent for Diaz’s final fight in the promotion.
Not surprisingly, the news set the MMA world ablaze on social media, with several fighters such as Dustin Poirier even raising their hands to step in on short notice. Check out reaction Chimaev’s massive weight miss below from Poirier, Holland, Gilbert Burns, Chael Sonnen, and more.
@darrentill2 It’s his fault pic.twitter.com/chmZTZ7ctc— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 9, 2022
Professionals make weight. https://t.co/l6YemTi5Fi— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022
#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/STT5ZhABwJ— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 9, 2022
I know a guy! Private pic.twitter.com/ifu4Bua0Bd— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 9, 2022
The Smash brothers are eating good ….178.5 for Chimaev. What an disaster #UFC279— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022
I knew this fight wouldn’t take place . I’m so right it hurts ….— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022
Chimaev & Till attempting to cut weight after weighing in at 178.5 for 170 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/XsZ0TbloKL— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022
Gotta make weight my guy— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 9, 2022
Me vs khamzat at 185 Tony vs Nate at 170 and. leech can be the special guest referee— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022
Doesn’t even make sense— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 9, 2022
Being 8 pounds over is more than he can grab a towel and cover up on scale lol— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 9, 2022
Still blows my mind “professionals” miss weight…— Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) September 9, 2022
What a shit show— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) September 9, 2022
8-10 pounds?!? Unprofessional as fuck https://t.co/HvUCIkuW5N— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 9, 2022
Dumbass ♂️— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 9, 2022
I understand if you miss weight by 2 pds with solid reason like short notice fight or you run out of time or you were flying from over seas but wtf man 8pds— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 9, 2022
Sheeeeesh— Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) September 9, 2022
Here is how we will do it if the shit show continues:— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 9, 2022
Main event
Nate - Tony
Co Main
Chimaev - Holland catchweight
Pay Leech and Rodriguez show+win+(+suit)
Over and out.
Fuck it Kamzat vs Barnett— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) September 9, 2022
Someone needs to make a Smesh Bros T-shirt with Khamzat and Till at the Buffet @Paul_McBeth— Funky (@Benaskren) September 9, 2022
Here— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 9, 2022
SO
NATE gets his show money and gets out of his contract w/o even having to beat up Chimaev…
The
DIAZ
MASTER
PLAN
Real gangsters make weight.— Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) September 9, 2022
Missing weight, that’s not gangster move.— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 9, 2022
Dana White tried to screw over his fellow American Nate Diaz…but the Russian Khamzat Chimaeg was a double agent and screwed Dana White. The irony of it all.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 9, 2022
