UFC 279 weigh-in results: Khamzat Chimaev misses weight by 7.5 pounds for main event bout vs. Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev has missed weight for the UFC 279 main event.

The top-ranked contender came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit at Friday’s official weigh-ins, tipping the scales at 178.5 pounds. Chimaev’s opponent Nate Diaz successfully made weight at 171 pounds (with one-pound allowance).

It is not yet known if the bout will proceed as scheduled and if so, what amount of Chimaev’s purse will be forfeited as penalty.

Watch video of Chimaev’s weigh-in miss above.

Chimaev has competed at welterweight and middleweight in the UFC. This is the first time that Chimaev has missed weight since joining the promotion in 2020.

Co-main event welterweights Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson successfully made weight at 170.5 and 171 pounds, respectively. This is Ferguson’s first appearance at welterweight since winning The Ultimate Fighter 13 tournament final in 2011.

Two other fighters missed weight, featherweight Hakeem Dawodu, who missed the limit at 149.5 pounds, and heavyweight Chris Barnett, who missed the limit at 267.5 pounds. Barnett is just the second UFC fighter ever to come in over the heavyweight limit, joining Justin Tafa on that dubious list.

Watch a live stream of the UFC 279 official weigh-ins here:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Khamzat Chimaev (178.5)* vs. Nate Diaz (171)

Tony Ferguson (171) vs. Li Jingliang (170.5)

Kevin Holland (179.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179) — 180-pound catchweight

Irene Aldana (137.5) vs. Macy Chiasson (139.5) — 140-pound catchweight

Johnny Walker (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Hakeem Dawodu (149.5)* vs Julian Erosa (146)

Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs. Anton Turkalj (214) — 220-pound catchweight

Denis Tiuliulin (186) vs. Jamie Pickett (185.5)

Jake Collier (265) vs. Chris Barnett (267.5)*

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Norma Dumont (146) vs. Danyelle Wolf (146)

Chad Anheliger (135.5) vs. Alatengheili (135)

Melissa Martinez (113.5) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

Darian Weeks (170.5) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)

*missed weight