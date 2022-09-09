Heck of a Morning: Did UFC 279 presser chaos change your opinion on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz?

As everybody in the MMA community is likely aware of by now, Thursday’s UFC 279 press conference was abruptly cancelled after chaos broke out backstage in Las Vegas. Both Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz were allegedly involved — along with Kevin Holland — but does that change the way you look at Saturday’s main event between Chimaev and Diaz?

On an all-new Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck responds to questions about whether or not Chimaev may be a bit too emotional heading into the UFC 279 headliner, and if Diaz will be able to capitalize on that. Additionally, listener questions include Holland’s future, and the stakes involved in the welterweight division for the winner of his fight with Daniel Rodriguez, reactions to the alleged altercations backstage, who Chimaev could face — at either 170 or 185 — next with a win over Diaz, Francis Ngannou and the heavyweight division, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.