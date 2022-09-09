UFC 279 weigh-in video

At the UFC 279 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting has live video of the proceeding that can be seen above.

In the main event, welterweights Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev can weigh no more than 171 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title welterweight fight. In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang are also capped at 171 pounds for their non-title welterweight fight.

The UFC 279 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

The UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Danial Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Chad Anheliger vs. Alatengheili

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse