Morning Report: Darren Till explains his side of UFC 279 presser drama: ‘It was just normal’

Where one “Smesh Bro” goes, the other follows.

UFC 279 fight week has gone down in history for having not only the quickest pre-fight press conference of all time but perhaps the most eventful. After bringing out two of the main card’s competitors, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, UFC President Dana White hoped to bring the following two fights out one by one due to some tension that had been stirred up backstage. Instead, White called off the whole thing, noting shortly after that things had gotten “very physical” and too many moving parts were involved to run things safely.

White added that the altercations stemmed from an interaction between one of the main eventers, Khamzat Chimaev, and Holland before Chimaev’s opponent, Nate Diaz and his team got involved.

Since Chimaev’s last fight that took place earlier this year, he’s formed a strong friendship with UFC middleweight contender Darren Till and the Brit is once again cornering “Borz.” Joining along for Thursday’s press conference, Till shared his perspective when catching up with The Mac Life.

“It was just normal,” Till said. “I don’t know if I’m just saying that because we’re fighters 'cause we just fight all the time.

“So, we’ve been separated all week, the teams, there’s about 30 of us and I think there’s about 50 of them. There’s big teams. So, we come in, six of us each. I think Nate had six guys come for the press and us six waiting backstage. Then when we come out they’re like, ‘Go and sit down inside.’ But Khamzat was on his own so I was like, ‘Is he alright on his own?’ And I looked at Kevin and Kevin was on his own so everyone was on their own, I didn’t know where Nate was.

“We went to our side, they were at their side,” he continued. “They was all standing up so I was standing up with a few of the guys and the security had been following us around like, ‘Till, sit down.’ I was like, ‘No, they’re standing up, I want to stand up.’ They’re like, ‘But you’re looking at them and they’re looking at you, something’s gonna happen.’ Nothing’s really gonna happen, is it? So he’s like, ‘Till, please. Sit down.’ I said, ‘Okay, I’ll sit down but when Khamzat comes out for the press conference, we’re all standing up. I want you to know that.’ He says fine.”

When speaking to the media, White also highlighted that water bottles went flying and specifically connected with former fighter turned manager, Tiki Ghosn. Meanwhile, Till found some moments to interact with fans and take pictures but still kept an eye on the Diaz side as they did their own thing.

“Then I see one of the security running backstage and I’m like, okay, what’s happening here now?” Till said. “Then Dana had come out and was like, ‘We’re canceling the press conference.’ So everyone stood up in the MGM and everyone was leaving and whatever they’re doing. I couldn’t get to the entrance so me and Guram [Kutateladze], we jumped over the barrier. We ran through then Khamzat’s up on the other side. I didn’t see where Nate was but Nate’s guys who were meant to come in didn’t. Nate was like outside somewhere or something. I didn’t see Kevin and then we just went in the back bay. That was all we’d seen so obviously there was something before that, I think.”

Till went on to explain having some feelings of regret being as away from Chimaev as he was during the heart of the incident. With ceremonial weigh-ins coming later today, he promises that the “Smesh Bros” won’t be separated in case any further shenanigans start up.

White was also asked about the ceremonials being a reasonable concern after what went down but guaranteed this type of situation would never happen again. Therefore, it’s safe to expect a rather distanced final Diaz UFC faceoff as he gets ready to finish out his contract.

“I think people on the outside just build it up a little more than it is,” Till said. “It just is what it is. 100 million percent [a big fight could have kicked off]. Alls I know is ... Diaz’s team’s over there, like 57 of them, and we’re over there, 35 of us or something. Let me tell you one thing, most of them are fighters and most of us are fighters. All this s*** like how I’m this, I’m that ... Most of us come from the streets and most of them do. That’s what we’re used to doing. If we’re getting close, things are gonna get said. Someone’s gonna be looking at someone and say who’re you looking at? Then we’re all gonna fight. That’s what’s gonna happen.”

TOP STORIES

Madness. Dana White cancels UFC 279 pre-fight press conference after ‘s*** show’ breaks out backstage

Onward. Thiago Santos exits UFC, signs deal to join PFL roster for 2023 season

Strength. Ciryl Gane says he’s never felt power like Tai Tuivasa’s before: ‘I can’t explain, but he has something in his hands’

Goal. Michael Chandler still eyes Conor McGregor, but says it’s ‘foolish to hitch your wagon to that fight’

Boxing. Nate Diaz addresses potential Jake Paul fight, says anybody counting out Anderson Silva is ‘stupid’

Analysis. Paths to Victory: How Nate Diaz can pull off miracle upset at UFC 279

R.I.P. Combat sports world reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

VIDEO STEW

Between the Links.

Dana White discusses UFC 279 presser cancelation.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jose Youngs react to the UFC 279 Presser cancelation.

Holland and Rodriguez square off before UFC 279’s presser is canceled.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck chats with Daniel Rodriguez.

Pros predict UFC 279.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck chats with Britain Hart.

Embedded 4.

Ferguson’s crowning moment.

Camp Khamzat.

The story of Nate Diaz.

Bisping talks Chimaev vs. Diaz.

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss if Nate Diaz stands a chance against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what Tony Ferguson is fighting for at UFC 279.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Can’t beat it.

There’s not much that makes me happier than being outdoors with my dogs and my good friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TQoM5o43vw — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) September 8, 2022

Jewelry.

My updated UFC belt plate is at home ! 7 rubies, 7 title defense

#UFCChampion pic.twitter.com/C6L7T954l3 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) September 8, 2022

Interesting flex.

I need to tell you guys! I signed with PFL for 2023! I want that 1 million!

I would like to thank the @ufc for everything! Thank you @danawhite

@mickmanyard

Thank you @PFLMMA for signing me!@petermurray @raysefo @Alexdavismma — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) September 8, 2022

So, it’s still happening.

Unsettled.

he is still 47 with a lifetime of combat miles on him. Jake is 25 with power and has no wear & tear on him. I don’t know if the slickness will overcome the physicality in this fight. But I hope so. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 8, 2022

D’oh!

A full lifetime of competition.

Anderson Silva debuted in MMA in 1997 while Jake Paul was born in 1997 pic.twitter.com/Cl9QeA6JnU — Real Press MMA (@RealPressMMA) September 8, 2022

Storytime.

The story that led @TonyFergusonXT from bartending to becoming a legend of the fight game ️⚔️



[ #UFC279 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/rJY1WZoKAA ] pic.twitter.com/Iei4N9RuTC — UFC (@ufc) September 8, 2022

Very generous.

Just so everyone knows. I offered that clown a free beard trim. I don’t know anywhere in the US that would offer that service free! I am precise I promise I would not knick him. At your service just like the hotel staff bro. https://t.co/Hiwwm40fg7 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022

Reactions to yesterday’s chaos.

Unprofessional. We literally fight in a cage and people still think they need to prove how tough they are. Relax y’all. https://t.co/gAQUW0wlDS — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) September 9, 2022

Where was Paulo costa during all this — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022

Let me get this straight. I flip a guy off and I'm the worst thing ever for the sport and have no sportsmanship. Mfers start a press conference brawl and crickets? Lol MMA SOCIAL Media ain't shit — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 9, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev's newest Instagram story.



"I told them not to play with us. Kevin and Nate got what they deserved"



Looks like they are all separated now. pic.twitter.com/aBVmafxw1s — Giorgi Kokiashvili ✊ (@iHeartGeorgius1) September 9, 2022

Tensions between Kevin Holland and Chimaev's team continued in the lobby after the press conference, followed by a friendly cameo from Holland's opponent Daniel Rodriguez.



via IG/chrisslowens pic.twitter.com/ilyL2DGY4n — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 9, 2022

Following the fracas at the cancelled press conference Nick and Nate Diaz are grabbing a coffee in Starbucks and continue preparing for the Khamzat Chimaev fight ☕ #UFC279 (via @CesarGracieBJJ) pic.twitter.com/g2jIexUeKk — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 9, 2022

I’m crying for this nice guy dressed the nice suit . The wolrd don’t deserve this man yet https://t.co/EtBqfLChhQ — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 9, 2022

Man The Leech was ready to go pic.twitter.com/8FmB40CkkB — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) September 8, 2022

It happens.

Leo Santos retired from MMA, but it looks like Charles Rosa thought that he had passed away? pic.twitter.com/lb8zQcvqwc — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) September 9, 2022

The GSPicks.

FINAL THOUGHTS

What a dramatic MMA! Thank goodness it’s Friday... Enjoy the weekend, folks. Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins tomorrow? Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz vote view results 59% Khamzat Chimaev (209 votes)

40% Nate Diaz (142 votes) 351 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.