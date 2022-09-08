UFC 279 press conference cancelled by Dana White reaction

Dana White described the scene as an “absolute s*** show” before the UFC 279 press conference was set to kick off, and once it did, it didn’t last very long.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs — who joined from Las Vegas — reacted to the press conference being abruptly halted, what has been told to MMA Fighting about what may have went down backstage between Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, Nate Diaz, and perhaps another name who was in the mix, as well.

