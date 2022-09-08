‘Stop acting like idiots’: Fighters react to alleged backstage altercation at UFC 279 press conference

As word spread of an alleged melee backstage at the UFC 279 press conference, MMA fighters were glued to their phones, hoping to get an update on who did what.

UFC President Dana White’s cancellation of the media event only served to intensify the curiosity about an altercation backstage – allegedly involving Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland, among others – that led to the sudden shift in plans.

Here’s how fighters reacted to news of the altercation and the cancellation of the UFC 279 press conference.

Just so everyone knows. I offered that clown a free beard trim. I don’t know anywhere in the US that would offer that service free! I am precise I promise I would not knick him. At your service just like the hotel staff bro. https://t.co/Hiwwm40fg7 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022

I’m very intrigued now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022

Where was Paulo costa during all this — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022

That’s weird I didn’t feel a thing ‍♂️@UFCStatsBot please update this as a failed attempt via Chimaev. https://t.co/mjX8Koqaak — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022

Unprofessional. We literally fight in a cage and people still think they need to prove how tough they are. Relax y’all. https://t.co/gAQUW0wlDS — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) September 9, 2022

I heard Officer Holland went Denzel in Training Day backstage at the UFC press conference . — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

Fighters stop acting like idiots before the fight . Don’t be messing up press conferences, weigh ins and fights . People pay their hard earned money to be apart of — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

To much shit talk, people got smacked — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 9, 2022

My Twitter can't refresh fast enough haha I want to know what happened — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 9, 2022

I’ve never cared about Mma news like I do right now. I need to know what happened backstage. Where is the videos? #ufc279 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 9, 2022