UFC 279 press conference cancelled

The UFC 279 press conference was suddenly cancelled by UFC President Dana White, after a “s***show” backstage between the participants.

In the video above, White explains the incident that led to the press conference cancellation.

Welterweight stars Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson, Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez were slated to attend before the alleged incident that led to White pulling the plug on the media event.

Below is a video of the moment the UFC 279 presser was cancelled.

That's a wrap from the #UFC279 Presser



See you tomorrow for weigh-ins! pic.twitter.com/mxf9f9L5hJ — UFC (@ufc) September 8, 2022

MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs reported details of the situation via White, who brought reporters backstage to describe the situation that led to the cancellation.

Dana White says there were “multiple things” happening backstage between fighters all at once. Confirms “the show will go on” this weekend #UFC279 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) September 8, 2022

Dana White confirms Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev were the catalyst of the chaos backstage #UFC279 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) September 8, 2022

Dana White reiterates “it was the right move” to cancel the press conference. Was conceded for fans safety if the camps leapt over barricade onto stage #UFC279 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) September 8, 2022

The full UFC 279 press conference video is below.