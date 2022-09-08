 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 279 press conference cancelled

By MMA Fighting Newswire
The UFC 279 press conference was suddenly cancelled by UFC President Dana White, after a “s***show” backstage between the participants.

In the video above, White explains the incident that led to the press conference cancellation.

Welterweight stars Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson, Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez were slated to attend before the alleged incident that led to White pulling the plug on the media event.

Below is a video of the moment the UFC 279 presser was cancelled.

MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs reported details of the situation via White, who brought reporters backstage to describe the situation that led to the cancellation.

The full UFC 279 press conference video is below.

