Thiago Santos exits UFC, signs deal to join PFL roster for 2023 season

One-time title challenger Thiago Santos has parted ways with the UFC and signed a new deal to join the roster at the PFL ahead of the tournament-based promotion’s 2023 season.

PFL officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday following an initial report from ESPN.

The 2023 PFL Light Heavyweight division just got more exciting! Welcome to the League @TMarretaMMA! pic.twitter.com/9SCzmWw2Aa — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 8, 2022

A member of the UFC roster since 2013, Santos started his career with the promotion as a middleweight, where he racked up a number of impressive wins including knockouts over Anthony Smith, Jack Hermansson and Gerald Meerschaert.

Santos eventually moved up to 205 pounds and found even more success, winning three straight capped by a knockout of future UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. That victory earned Santos a title shot, but he came up short in a close split decision loss to Jon Jones at UFC 239.

Unfortunately, Santos suffered injuries in both knees during that fight, and he sat out of action for over a year before making his return to the cage. Since coming back, he has gone just 1-4 in his past five fights including back-to-back losses to Magomed Ankalaev and Jamahal Hill in his most recent outings.

Now, Santos joins the light heavyweight roster at the PFL for his debut during the 2023 season. The current PFL season is still underway with the finals at light heavyweight pitting another pair of UFC veterans against each other as Rob Wilkinson faces Omari Akhmedov in November.