 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Combat sports world reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
The Queen &amp; Duke Of Edinburgh Carry Out Engagements In Windsor Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has died, and the combat sports world is mourning her passing.

Thursday afternoon, The Queen passed away at 96 years of age at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 and reigned for the next 70 years, making her one of the longest-reigning monarchs in history. That reign spanned generations and oversaw multiple major world events, including The Cold War and the United Kingdom’s transition from empire to commonwealth.

The queen was a major cultural icon and widely beloved by British citizens, and so her passing is a substantial moment not just in British but world history. As such, the combat sports world reacted to the monarch’s passing on Thursday, with British fighters lamenting their loss and non-British figures sending messages of sympathy.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting