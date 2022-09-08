Combat sports world reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II has died, and the combat sports world is mourning her passing.

Thursday afternoon, The Queen passed away at 96 years of age at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 and reigned for the next 70 years, making her one of the longest-reigning monarchs in history. That reign spanned generations and oversaw multiple major world events, including The Cold War and the United Kingdom’s transition from empire to commonwealth.

The queen was a major cultural icon and widely beloved by British citizens, and so her passing is a substantial moment not just in British but world history. As such, the combat sports world reacted to the monarch’s passing on Thursday, with British fighters lamenting their loss and non-British figures sending messages of sympathy.

Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,

may God be with you. pic.twitter.com/JpVxQDRCW2 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 8, 2022

Dignity defined. An inspirational leader for many generations. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 8, 2022

Prayers to the UK hope the Queen finds her rest — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 8, 2022

Glad I got to put on a show for your Platinum jubilee year Queen. Rest In Peace to the Queen of England. https://t.co/IwFXCrVw4E — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 8, 2022

Wow.. what an incredible life she's lived.



May she finally rest in peace now https://t.co/1xduGw4uAf — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 8, 2022

My condolences to the people of the UK…rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth.❤️ — Mikaela Mayer (@MikaelaMayer1) September 8, 2022

Rest well my Queen. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 8, 2022

Is it too soon to say “ How are they going to fit King Charles ears on the stamps”. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace https://t.co/Nu5i6f0h8Y — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 8, 2022

A very sad day for us all.

Our Queen Elizabeth has sadly passed away. #Rip #queenelizabeth #Lilibet pic.twitter.com/dfMbcrZYmZ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) September 8, 2022

Rest in peace Your Majesty..thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qza6ocGuwE — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 8, 2022