Between the Links: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, UFC 279, UFC Paris fallout, more

This Saturday, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the UFC octagon for the final time on his current contract. Does the popular Stockton-based fighter have another iconic moment in store?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the UFC 279 main event between Diaz and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, what would be next for Chimaev with a win, and what a massive upset win could do for Diaz as he enters free agency. Additionally, the panel will talk Tony Ferguson’s return to welterweight against Li Jingliang on Saturday, where Ciryl Gane and Robert Whittaker go following their impressive #UFCParis wins, plus, a game of ‘What Would You Rather Watch?’

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and pro fighter Pearl Gonzalez.

Watch the show live at a special start time of 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

