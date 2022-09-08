Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 279: Pros predict Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev By MMA Fighting Newswire Sep 8, 2022, 12:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter LAS VEGAS — Nate Diaz or Khamzat Chimaev? Watch pros predict the winner of UFC 279’s main event, featuring Sean O’Malley, Tony Ferguson, Dan Hardy, and more. Get the latest gear Nate Diaz 209 T-Shirt UFC 279 Chimaev vs. Diaz Event Shirt Khamzat ‘Smash Everybody’ Chimaev T-Shirt Nate Diaz 'Be Real' T-Shirt Khamzat Chimaev Poster T-Shirt Nate Diaz 209 Hoodie Black Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett Crest T-Shirt Tony Ferguson Snap Jitsu Hoodie More From MMA Fighting Nate Diaz still ‘don’t want’ Khamzat Chimaev fight before UFC 279: ‘They’re acting like I called for this’ Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’ ‘I was drugging myself for the past three years’: How Johnny Walker found new life ahead of UFC 279 BKFC’s Tai Emery talks viral post-fight flashing celebration: ‘It’s only going to get worse’ UFC 278 salaries: Kamaru Usman ($500k) takes home top disclosed payday in knockout loss Morning Report: Nate Diaz dismisses Jon Jones in GOAT conversation: ‘That whole legacy is gone and done with’ Loading comments...
