No Bets Barred: Does Nate Diaz stand a chance against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279?

On Saturday, Nate Diaz fights in the octagon for potentially the final time in his career when he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. Diaz is a massive underdog to Chimaev, and so the No Bets Barred boys are back break down his chances, plus the rest of the MMA action this weekend.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew break down all the big fights at UFC 279, and both men agree on where the value lies in the main event. Conner also has at least one bet on every single main card bout, while Jed has a pair of long shot bets on the main event, plus some other interesting underdog plays.

