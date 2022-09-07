Nick Young needs new opponent for boxing debut after Blueface unable to secure license for Social Gloves event

NBA champion Nick Young will need a new opponent for his boxing debut after his opponent Blueface was unable to secure a license for the fight in time for the Social Gloves event being held in Los Angeles on Sept. 10.

Promotion officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday following an initial report from TMZ.

A rapper by trade, Blueface’s license was held up pending a hearing with the California State Athletic Commission in October, which means he won’t be cleared to compete by Saturday night. The promoters behind the Social Gloves card are currently trying to secure a new opponent to face Young but nothing has been cemented yet.

Blueface previously competed in an amateur boxing match as part of a BKFC card held in Florida this past July with the hip-hop star earning a unanimous decision win. There’s no word why his license is pending a hearing with the commission but either way, the 25-year-old Los Angeles native will be unable to compete in his hometown on Saturday.

As for Young, the former NBA first-round draft pick has been training to make his debut after he picked up boxing as a way to stay in shape after the basketball season ended.

Since that time, “Swaggy P” has been dedicated to learning the sport with plans to compete in boxing beyond his upcoming bout scheduled at the Social Gloves event.

“Definitely not one and done,” Young told The Fighter vs. The Writer earlier this week. “I want to see how far I can go with it. It’s fun. Once I pop my cherry and get past the first one, I want to call out some more people and have fun with it. Become the undisputed boxing basketball champ.”

Unfortunately now Young will have to wait to see if a new opponent can be secured in time or he’ll have to make plans for his debut to happen on another date in the future.

The Social Gloves event will be headlined by YouTube stars Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib along with NFL veterans Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell also clashing on the card, which airs on FITE TV.