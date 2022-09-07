Jack Shore out of Nov. 19 bout vs. Kyler Phillips, cites ‘serious’ knee injury

Jack Shore is out of his next fight and possibly out of action for the foreseeable future.

The Welsh bantamweight announced Wednesday via Facebook that he has been forced to withdraw from an upcoming bout against Kyler Phillips, which was scheduled for Nov. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

According to Shore, he has suffered “a serious knee injury” and doesn’t expect to return to competition before the end of 2022.

See Shore’s statement here:

“Unfortunately I am out of my upcoming fight due to a serious knee injury. Gonna be sidelined for likely the rest of the year as this one is gonna take a bit of time to get right! “I’ll go into more detail about the specifics on my next podcast to save the long post. “As always thank you all for your support!”

Shore is coming off of the first pro loss of his career, a second-round arm-triangle submission at the hands of Ricky Simon at UFC Long Island this past July. Prior to that, Shore was 16-0 with five wins under the UFC banner.

It is not yet known if the UFC will seek a new opponent for Phillips for the Nov. 19 card or if he will be rescheduled for another event. Phillips owns a 4-1 UFC record, most recently defeating Marcelo Rojo by third-round submission at UFC 271 this past February.