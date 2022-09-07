The MMA Hour with Ciryl Gane, Robert Whittaker, Paul Felder, Fernand Lopez, and Lauren Murphy

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap the week(end) in combat sports.
1:30 p.m.: The parlay pals make their picks for UFC 279.
2 p.m.: Coach Fernand Lopez looks back on Ciryl Gane’s big win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.
2:30 p.m.: Ciryl Gane returns after his knockout of Tuivasa to look ahead at what’s next and make sense of the current heavyweight picture in the UFC.
3 p.m.: Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker reflects on his UFC Paris win over Marvin Vettori and discusses what’s next in his decorated career.
3:30 p.m.: Lauren Murphy joins us to discuss the latest in her career since her big win over Miesha Tate.
4 p.m.: UFC analyst Paul Felder stops by to break down UFC 279 and talk about the latest comings and goings in his life.
4:30 p.m.: I answer your questions in another round of “On the Nose.”
For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.
Loading comments...