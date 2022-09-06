Jake Paul uses old footage of ‘Conor McGregor’s dad’ Dana White to promote Anderson Silva fight

Jake Paul is leaning on old friend Dana White to promote his upcoming fight Anderson Silva.

Paul is set to face the future UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion on Oct. 29 in an eight-round professional boxing match in Glendale, Ariz. It’s a fight many doubted Paul would ever take, as Silva is — by far — the largest and most talented opponent to ever stand across the YouTuber-turned-boxer. And chief among those doubters is Dana White.

The UFC president has repeatedly chided Paul regarding the possibilities of a Silva fight over the past year, in many cases publicly daring Paul to challenge “The Spider.”

Now that Paul has does exactly that, the 25-year-old took a moment to repurpose White’s words into a fairly slick promo package for the Silva fight, which can be seen below.

“It’s time to dive into the deep end,” Paul says at the end of the clip.

“It’s an absolute honor to be sharing the ring with such a legend like Anderson Silva. But only one of us can walk out as a winner, and I believe that’s going to be me.”

Silva is 3-0 as a professional boxer since 2005, including a 2021 split decision win over former boxing champion Julio César Chávez Jr. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters to ever lace up a pair of four-ounce gloves.

Paul vs. Silva takes place at the Gila River Arena and airs on Showtime PPV.