BKFC’s Tai Emery talks viral post-fight flashing celebration: ‘It’s only going to get worse’

Tai Emery delivered a highlight reel uppercut knockout at BKFC Thailand this past weekend, but it was her post-fight celebration that got the combat sports world talking.

Emery stopped Rung-Arun Khunchai late in the first round with a vicious uppercut. When the fight was waved off, Emery hopped on the ropes and flashed the audience in attendance in the now viral clip, a moment that has garnered a lot of attention — mostly in a positive way.

“Yes, we have broken the internet,” Emery told MMA Fighting. “This is a new thing. My friends have told me that I am the No. 1 trending thing on Google, so that’s kind of nice to beat a Kardashian at something.

“I threw the threat out there around Nick Chapman, and I think I threw it out at [my management] at one stage, literally being a brat, just to see if I could make people feel uncomfortable just being myself and wanting to see their reaction. When it came to, [and] every single person that really knows me, there’s a moment where they’re like, ‘Tai’s being Tai,’ and it’s bloody well paid off. There was no backlash at all.

“Everything is positive, positive, positive, which is why it’s been so bloody good because it wasn’t meant to make anyone feel some type of way negatively, but if that’s what they’re going to feel, than I think they need to have a look at themselves to see why that’s triggering them while someone is up there having a good time. I’m sure there are ladies who probably flashed their t*** for a free Bundy rum back home in Australia, but c’mon, I just knocked a b**** out.”

It was Emery’s first fight under the BKFC Thailand banner, and she also revealed to MMA Fighting that she also has a four-fight deal with BKFC in the United States.

Emery has competed as an amateur in mixed martial arts before transitioning to muay thai and then to the world of bare knuckle fighting. Additionally, Emery played in the Lingerie Football League and has had a successful run with OnlyFans — which is where Emery believes she may have been discovered by the promotion considering other big name fighters in the promotion take part in exclusive fan sites.

While the celebration has taken on a snowball effect, Emery believes that it’s the transition from knockout to flashing the crowd that’s made the moment more impactful.

“Honestly, it’s been one of the best things to happen,” Emery said. “I’ve always said that as long as you’re always truly just being yourself in every moment, nothing bad can come from it.

“I’m sure there was a lot of people worried that I was going to get backlash in Thailand [because] it’s actually illegal for women to show their breasts, but it’s legal for a man that has fake breasts to be able to expose his chest. Being in a country that’s mostly Buddhist, there could’ve been a lot of backlash, but honestly, from every single country there’s been a lot of support.

“Of course, I think everyone would be talking about it, but I think a lot of people that are covering it are saying that this was a textbook uppercut followed by a crazy celebration, so I think I needed to boss out — boss out in technique, boss out every single second [of the fight] boss out when I walked off, and just boss out as I celebrated. It just makes more sense that way.”

With the platform that BKFC presents to the fighters, Emery feels like she has a big future in the sport and with the promotion.

In fact, the 35-year-old is letting fans — both old and new — know that she felt a bit shy and closed off for that moment in time, and that you haven’t seen anything yet.

“To be honest, I feel like BKFC is the sport for me,” Emery said. “I feel like [with] my personality, and have a look at what I pulled over the weekend, it’s only going to get worse. This is who I am. So fortunately, or unfortunately people, it’s going to get worse the more I am enabled, the more comfortable I feel to not be so shy and introverted.

“If that’s me being introverted and shy, it’s just going to get a little crazy. With BKFC, and my personality, they’ll support the things that I say, how I feel, and how I think [compared to] another combat sport where they probably don’t want that sort of behavior, or don’t want someone with the opinions that I like to hold. The call came and I haven’t looked back since.”

Emery would like to return later this year in hopes to fight on another event in Thailand where she currently resides before taking her talents over to the U.S. to begin her other contract. Emery has added a lot more followers and fans who heard her name for the very first time this past weekend.

For all of those new followers aboard the Tai Emery hype train, she has a message for all of you.

“Welcome to the s***show, my friends,” Emery said. “Let’s have fun. Life is supposed to be God-damn fun. There’s always going to be t******, there’s always going to be violence, there’s always going to be something stupid to be said.

“But I think this is exciting. Thank you for the support, you have all taken it in the best way, you understood that it was for freedom, for what I just did, for everything. And to see so many people [understand that] for the moment, it’s so nice to hear not that many people getting offended, and people just being liberated by it — which was the whole point of doing it.

“You’re in for a show. We’re going to be winning, losing, learning, in every moment, in every event, but I’m excited for everyone to be joining me on it.”