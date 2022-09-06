Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva set for Oct. 29 in Phoenix

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will square off in a boxing match Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul’s promotion Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday.

The match will be contested at a catchweight of 187 pounds and for eight rounds, according to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin via Showtime officials.

Paul is 5-0 in boxing since his debut in 2020, a run that includes a pair of wins over former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley and former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren. The 25-year-old was scheduled to meet Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. earlier this year but both matches fell through.

“It is an honor to be in there with the legendary Anderson Silva - although I’m going to knock him out under five rounds,” said Paul in the announcement.

The biggest fight of the year is happening Saturday, October 29th live from Phoenix, Arizona at Gila River Arena. #PaulSilva is official. @GilaRiverArena @ShowtimeBoxing @jakepaul @SpiderAnderson pic.twitter.com/oQwMPqmwUR — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) September 6, 2022

Silva, 47, made the transition from MMA to boxing after parting ways with the UFC in 2020 to win three times inside the squared circle, including a decision over veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a knockout against Tito Ortiz. “The Spider” knocked out the likes of Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin, Nate Marquardt, Rich Franklin and Chael Sonnen as a UFC fighter.

The Brazilian competed in a boxing exhibition in Dubai against Bruno Machado earlier this year, knocking down the UAE Warriors lightweight champion in the process, but Paul didn’t seem impressed, vowing to beat both Silva and Floyd Mayweather “in the same night.”

I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 21, 2022

Silva’s longtime boxing coach Luiz Carlos Dorea told MMA Fighting at the time that the YouTuber would “pay dearly” if he ever agreed to face the UFC legend in the ring.

“If he’s considering an [official] fight [against Silva], I think he will pay dearly,” Dorea said. “In promoting, it’s all valid. He’s doing his part, using his tongue, but you can’t use your tongue inside the ring. You have to use your fists, and it’s a whole other story. Anderson is far better.”