Heck of a Morning: Will Nate Diaz ever fight for the UFC again after UFC 279 bout with Khamzat Chimaev?

Nate Diaz will finish out his current UFC contract this Saturday against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279, but win or lose, will that be the final time Diaz steps inside the octagon?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers that question and what could be next for both guys following this weekend’s PPV event. Additionally, listener topics include Diaz’s new fight promotion, whether Chimaev should go up to 185 after UFC 279, Ciryl Gane’s win over Tai Tuivasa and what could be next for him following UFC Paris this past weekend, Gane’s back-of-the-head punch during the finishing sequence and the reactions to it, Robert Whittaker’s sensational showing against Marvin Vettori in the co-main event, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.