Fighter vs. Writer: Nick Young talks going from NBA to boxing; Kevin Holland reveals most ‘gangster’ thing Nate Diaz could do at UFC 279

On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, NBA champion and former first-round pick Nick Young and Kevin Holland join the show.

With his first boxing match scheduled on Saturday at the Social Gloves event in Los Angeles, Young will discuss how he got involved with the sport and his expectations after watching several other NBA players have varying levels of success when attempting this same move.

Young will also address his upcoming fight against rapper Blueface and how trash talk in the fight game won’t work against him after going up against legends like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett on the court.

Also on the show, Holland previews his upcoming fight against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 and how the short notice matchup came together.

Holland will also look ahead to the UFC 279 main event while revealing what Nate Diaz could do in his fight against Khamzat Chimaev that would be the most “gangster” move possible.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

