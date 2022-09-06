MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the seventh week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, light heavyweights Rodolfo Bellato and Vitor Petrino face off for a UFC deal.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 7 results below.

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Vitor Petrino

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trey Waters

Karl Williams def. Jimmy Lawson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ismael Bonfim def. Nariman Abbasov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tereza Bleda def. Nayara Maia via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)