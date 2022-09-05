On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane is targeting a title fight, or a bout with Jon Jones following his third-round finish of Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Paris on Saturday, but is that feasible with the chaotic state of the UFC’s heavyweight division?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for “Bon Gamin” after the former interim champion’s big win in front of his hometown crowd. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Tuivasa, Robert Whittaker following his sensational performance in the co-main event, Marvin Vettori, Nassourdine Imavov, Roman Kopylov, William Gomis, Nathaniel Wood, a potential opponent idea for Paddy Pimblett following the UFC’s first trip to France, and more.

