 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Paris

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Vettori
Robert Whittaker
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Ciryl Gane is targeting a title fight, or a bout with Jon Jones following his third-round finish of Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Paris on Saturday, but is that feasible with the chaotic state of the UFC’s heavyweight division?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for “Bon Gamin” after the former interim champion’s big win in front of his hometown crowd. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Tuivasa, Robert Whittaker following his sensational performance in the co-main event, Marvin Vettori, Nassourdine Imavov, Roman Kopylov, William Gomis, Nathaniel Wood, a potential opponent idea for Paddy Pimblett following the UFC’s first trip to France, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting