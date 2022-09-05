‘DAMN! That Was Crazy’: Looking Back At UFC 151’s Cancellation with the ‘Sport Killer’

While DAMN! They Were Good normally celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, for the 10-year anniversary of one of the biggest fiascos in UFC history, this week DAMN! will dive deep into the first fight card the UFC ever cancelled, UFC 151.

UFC 151 was set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Dan Henderson, but eight days before the event, Henderson informed the UFC he ruptured his MCL and would be unable to compete. The promotion scrambled to find a replacement and settled on Chael Sonnen, but Jones and his team refused the short notice fight. In the end, the UFC cancelled the event and laid the blame square upon Jones and his coach Greg Jackson, releasing a scathing press release and adding the term “Sport Killer” to the MMA lexicon.

Host Jed Meshew is joined by Shaheen Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee to discuss this turbulent time in MMA, with a special appearance by “The Sport Killer” himself.

New episodes of the DAMN! They Were Good podcast come out bi-weekly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. This week’s episode can be heard below.