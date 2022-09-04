Nate Diaz to apply for promoter’s license, launch new promotion Real Fight, Inc.

Nate Diaz is entering the promoting game.

The popular UFC star is expected to apply for a promoter’s license in the coming weeks in order to form his own promotion, Real Fight, Inc., Diaz’s team told MMA Fighting on Sunday.

Diaz’s new promotion is expected to promote not only MMA, but also boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu as well. Its tagline will be “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real S***.”

The full statement from Team Diaz can be read below.

Nate will be applying for his promotors license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight, Inc., a new promotion that will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ. The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years. The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Shit.” www.realfightinc.com @realfightinc

Diaz, 37, is set to headline UFC 279 on Saturday in a five-round non-title bout against Khamzat Chimaev. The fight is the last on Diaz’s current UFC contract.