Tai Tuivasa, Marvin Vettori post photo together after UFC Paris losses: ‘Live to fight another day’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Marvin Vettori, Instagram

Tai Tuivasa and Marvin Vettori are taking their UFC Paris losses in stride.

The two veteran contenders came away unsuccessful this past Saturday night at the UFC’s first-ever show in France, with Tuivasa losing a wild back-and-forth fight against Ciryl Gane in the main event and Vettori dropping a decision to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the co-headliner.

Afterward, with their battle wounds still fresh, the two posed for a photo together, which Vettori posted on his Instagram in his first comments after the loss.

“We live to fight another day,” Vettori wrote.

The setbacks ended a five-fight win streak for Tuivasa and put Vettori at 1-2 over his past three bouts, however both fighters are still highly ranked within their respective divisions. Tuivasa is MMA Fighting’s No. 5 ranked heavyweight in the world, while Vettori is MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked middleweight.

UFC Paris took place on Sept. 3 at the Accor Arena. Full results can be seen here.

