Video: Halil Amir makes Timofey Nastyukhin do the splits with savage knockout in ONE debut

Halil Amir had a ONE Championship debut to remember.

An undefeated 28-year-old fighting out of Turkey, Amir (8-0) demolished top welterweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin with a savage barrage of punches early in the second round at ONE on Prime Video 2, which took place Friday night at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. After a competitive opening round, Amir blasted Nastyukhin with a hard right hook that put the veteran on wobbly legs, then pounced with a flurry of punches that effectively forced Nastyukhin to do the splits and prompted referee Herb Dean to intervene.

The official time of the stoppage came at :58 of Round 2.

“It doesn’t matter for me, I will knock everyone out who is in front of me,” Amir said afterward through a translator.

Nastyukhin (14-7) is best known for his 2019 knockout of former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. With his performance on Friday, he’s now lost three straight bouts in the ONE Championship cage.

