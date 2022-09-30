Undefeated PFL heavyweight champion Ali Isaev signs with Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA just added another threat to its heavyweight title.

Undefeated PFL champion Ali Isaev, who claimed the 2019 season title, has inked a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion.

“Our heavyweight division has just gotten even deeper with the addition of undefeated Ali Isaev,” Bellator President Scott Coker said in a statement to MMA Fighting.

“I know he hasn’t competed since 2019, so we look forward to getting him back in action inside the Bellator cage as soon as possible.”

With a perfect 9-0 record, Isaev looked to be a dominant champion in the PFL after tearing through the competition in his first season with the promotion in 2019. He picked up four consecutive wins in a row, capped off by a TKO over UFC veteran Jared Rosholt to claim the season title.

Unfortunately, injuries sidelined Isaev from returning to defend his crown in subsequent seasons, but with his contract expiring, he’s now joining the Bellator roster where he’ll look to make an immediate impact with his debut.

Prior to his mixed martial arts career, Isaev was a standout freestyle wrestler, representing Azerbaijan in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Following the end of his wrestling career, Isaev moved into MMA, where he quickly earned a 5-0 record with a pair of knockouts before signing with the PFL.

Now Isaev will look to keep his undefeated record intact when he debuts for Bellator MMA, with designs on eventually claiming the heavyweight title, which is currently held by Ryan Bader.