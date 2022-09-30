UFC Vegas 61 & Bellator 286 preview show: Does Bellator have the superior card?

With the UFC Vegas 61 headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, and Bellator 286 headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics, which promotion has the better slate?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee discuss preview the stakes in the pivotal strawweight matchup between Dern and Yan, if Dern’s “A+ skill” will be enough to get the win over her opponent, and the low-key banger of the promotion’s return to the APEX. Additionally, they discuss Pitbull vs. Borics and the challenger’s chances to pull off the upset, A.J. McKee’s lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle, Aaron Pico’s biggest test against Jeremy Kennedy in the featherweight featured bout, and more.

