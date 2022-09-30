UFC Vegas 61 weigh-in results: Mackenzie Dern, Yan Xiaonan on point for main event, one bout cancelled

Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan are set for a key strawweight contest.

The UFC Vegas 61 headliners both hit the non-title mark at 115.5 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for the UFC APEX event in Las Vegas. This is Dern’s second main event opportunity while Yan closes out a UFC event for the first time.

All 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight, but prior to the start of weigh-ins it was announced that a preliminary strawweight bout between Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci has been cancelled due to Penne being forced to withdraw due to a non-weight cut-related illness.

Co-main event welterweight competitors Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo successfully made weight at 170.5 and 170 pounds, respectively. Brown seeks his fourth straight win while the 44-year-old Trinaldo makes his 26th UFC appearance and fourth in the welterweight division.

Check out UFC Vegas 61 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Don Shainis (146)

John Castaneda (139.5) vs. Daniel Santos (138.5) — 140-pound catchweight bout

Mike Davis (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Ilir Latifi (253) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (254)

Joaquim Silva (155) vs. Jesse Ronson (155.5)

Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Maxim Grishin (205.5) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5)

Julija Stoliarenko (139.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (140) — 140-pound catchweight bout

Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs. Randy Costa (135)