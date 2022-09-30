Heck of a Morning: Is Charles Oliveira the best lightweight ever with UFC 280 win over Islam Makhachev?

Charles Oliveira is likely in the conversation for the best lightweight in UFC history with his current run, but will a win over Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 next month cement his place officially?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers that question, and gives his opinion on whether or not an Oliveira win puts him over Khabib Nurmagomedov or B.J. Penn in that conversation. Additionally, listener questions include Bo Nickal’s UFC debut being set for December against Jamie Pickett, the UFC Hall of Fame, Bellator 286, ONE on Prime Video 2’s promotion, Khamzat Chimaev’s next move, advice for up-and-coming members of the MMA media, Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.