Missed Fists: Main event ends in 20 seconds when fighters spill out of cage door

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

This week, we have a smattering of highlights not just from the usual dark and dangerous corners of the world, but also a few major promotions that continue to crank out incredible finishes worthy of notice in the increasingly crowded MMA space.

First though, a classic cage fail.

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Raphael Cruz vs. Gustavo Bazan

La pelea estelar de Number 1 Fight Series ayer en Argentina termino en sin decision luego de que los peleadores salieron volando de la jaula pic.twitter.com/5m47zLeIac — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 25, 2022

As far as cage doors busting open, they don’t come much cleaner than that.

From a Number 1 Fight Series event in Cerro Cora, Argentina, that’s Raphael Cruz and Gustavo Bazan taking a nasty spill out of the cage in the show’s headliner (a free replay of the event is available on YouTube). The fight starts normally enough with Bazan landing a jab that gets Cruz’s attention. However, when he shoots in to press the advantage, both men soon find themselves exploding out the cage door and taking a nasty tumble.

Fortunately, the fighters seem to be mostly alright afterwards, with Cruz heading right back into the cage afterwards to take pictures. Bazan is clearly more shaken up and when you rewatch the clip you can see that his body hits the stage surrounding the cage HARD, so he at least had his wind knocked out of him.

Regional MMA promotions, secure those doors, please!

Check out more highlights from Number 1 Fight Series:

Devon Jackson vs. George Martinez

Kale Moniz vs. Shane Torres

Over at Fury FC 69 in Dallas, we have a fence that did its job properly, saving George Martinez from a scary fall after he was clobbered by a Devon Jackson right hook.

Sweeping right hook by Devon Jackson takes out George Martinez just over 1 minute in the first #FuryFC69 pic.twitter.com/IjHaf5C5WE — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 24, 2022

Of course, that just meant he ended up being punched more, but still!

On that same card, we saw Kale Moniz absolutely crush Shane Torres with an uppercut 12 seconds into Round 3.

The staredown isn’t as cool as the walk-off, but when you land a shot like that, you can celebrate however you want. And Moniz declining to throw more strikes when he recognized that Torres wasn’t coming back from that one earns him some major cool points.

Fury FC 69 is available for replay on UFC Fight Pass, with the prelims free on YouTube.

Brandon Jenkins vs. Neal Anderson

Also on Fight Pass, Brandon “The Human Highlight Reel” Jenkins was back in business as he defeated Neal Anderson with the second-best knee knockout of the week at a Unified MMA show in Enoch, Canada.

Jenkins’ cup of coffee with the UFC could have gone better as he went 0-2 with TKO losses to Drakkar Klose and Rong Zhu, but in his first fight since parting ways with the promotion earlier this year, he didn’t disappoint. Anderson was already rocked by a straight right from Jenkins, which left him open to pretty much whatever finish Jenkins wanted. He chose annihilation.

This is nothing new for Jenkins, whose last win also came via knee when he took out Jacob Kilburn in the PFL.

Adonnai Azevedo vs. Andre Ferreira

Timur Serikuly vs. Rinat Abylkairov

Before we get to the No. 1 knee knockout of the week, first I present you with two extremely painful submissions and ask you, dear reader, which one looks more uncomfortable?

Is it Adonnai Azevedo’s slow, python-like inverted triangle of Andre Ferreira from Home Fight Championship 6 in Santa Luzia do Para, Brazil?

Numero 4⃣

Triangulo invertido de Adonnai Azevedo en Home Fight Championship 6 pic.twitter.com/yovjAJoUh6 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 26, 2022

Or is it Timur Serikuly winning a battle of pro debutants at Naiza FC 44 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a Suloev Stretch that caused Rinat Abylkairov to cry out and lose his mouthpiece?

Timur Serikuly submits Rinat Abylkairov by first round Suloev stretch#NaizaFC44 pic.twitter.com/Czak2Qsp2X — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 23, 2022

Really, the only correct answer is “Please let me never be on the receiving end of one of those submissions myself,” but if you would tick off your choice in the poll that would be great.

Ovidio Bojorquez vs. Matthew Colquhoun

Without further ado:

Ovidio Bojórquez noqueando brutalmente con una flying knee a Matthew Colquhoun #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/51lWIapMUV — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) September 24, 2022

At Combate Global’s “Reina o Nada” event this past Saturday, Ovidio Bojorquez stole the show with this blistering jumping knee that — and this is probably an understatement — Matthew Colquhoun did not see coming.

The impact of that knee sent Colquhoun flying so far that Bojorquez didn’t even get the chance to walk this one off. He was already six feet away from him.

Huge tip of the cap to new Invicta FC champion Jillian DeCoursey, who becomes the first atomweight to start her career with the pioneering all-women promotion and win a title.

And she did it in style:

#ANDNEW! @lionheartjill DOES IT AND GETS THE REAR-NAKED CHOKE IN THE FIRST ROUND! YOUR NEW INVICTA FC ATOMWEIGHT CHAMPION!#InvictaFC49 pic.twitter.com/1XX92TexfU — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 29, 2022

Look at that roll into mount she pulled off before taking Delboni’s back. That’s special stuff.

DeCoursey, 38, is a late bloomer by nature, having taken her first amateur fight in 2014, getting off to an inauspicious 2-2 start to her career, and later splitting time between Invicta and CFFC. However, she scraped her way to her first championship opportunity and didn’t miss.

You can catch a free replay of Invicta FC here.

Erick Sanchez vs. Jamey Lynch

Here’s one more highlight from a UFC Fight Pass-featured promotion:

In the main event of Cage Warriors 143, Erick Sanchez blitzed Jamey Lynch with a no-doubt right hand across the chin. That one was so bad that Sanchez looked legitimately apologetic after.

Keweny Lopes vs. Erick Washington

Sometimes 10-second KOs happen out of nowhere and sometimes one fighters just wants it bad.

Keweny Lopes is an example of the latter. From Spartacus MMA 14 in Sao Paulo:

Keweny Lopes KOs Erick Washington in 10 seconds at #SpartacusMMA14 Keweny moved to 7-1 with that win pic.twitter.com/gQnP90afw0 — não é o hasbulla (@foraduilio) September 24, 2022

The Brazilian featherweight came out headhunting, throwing a Superman punch right off the bat and chasing Erick Washington down until he found a home for a pair of left hand bombs. That’s six straight wins now for Lopes, with five of those coming by way of KO/TKO.

Gustavo Wurlitzer vs. Keita Inoue

I’m not entirely sure what Keita Inoue is doing in the next clip, but it’s certainly not defending himself.

Numero 6⃣

Gustavo Wurlitzer, Gladiator 019 pic.twitter.com/xthS23QxHo — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 26, 2022

Look, I get that Japanese fighters have a have tough-as-nails reputation to live up to (PRIDE Never Die, amirite?), but at some point you’ve just gotta get those hands up, man! Gustavo Wurlitzer tested the waters with a front kick to the body, tapped Inoue with a right hand, and then unloaded with a telegraphed right hand. That was a wrap for Inoue.

You can watch the full Gladiator 019 show for free on YouTube.

Raiden Oliver vs. Patrick Antonides

Given his name, I can think of no better fighter to take us home than amateur Raiden Oliver, who captured a welterweight championship at a Big John’s MMA event in Sault Ste Marie, Mich., with head-down, fist-up punch-out of Patrick Antonides that would make “The Axe Murderer” proud.

pic.twitter.com/QKBCuNiOgr — El amigo de lo ajeno (@AjenoAmigo) September 26, 2022

FINISH HIM!

