Jake Paul teases MMA announcement with a ‘big organization’

Jake Paul says an announcement is forthcoming in regards to a possible transition into the world of MMA.

Paul, the YouTube star and undefeated boxer, has had a hot and cold relationship with MMA, and says that it will be revealed soon that he is teaming up with a well-known promotion for a possible mixed martial arts debut.

“I’ve got an announcement coming soon, I can just tease that,” Paul said on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. “I’m working with a big organization right now on a whole thing in MMA that also has to do with me fighting and we’re going to have an announcement soon.”

Of course, Paul is scheduled to fight longtime former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in a boxing match. Whether or not he will continue to box while preparing to make his MMA debut is up in the air, but Paul says he already has a highly regarded coach and gym that will welcome him in with open arms.

“I want to do it, and Javier Mendez said he would train me,” Paul said. “I’ll go to AKA, I probably need a year, year and a half to get the kicks down. I already know jiu-jitsu. I want to be able to do everything in there — at least checking kicks [in that aspect]. I know how to wrestle already.”