MMA Fighting has Bellator 286 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif.

In the main event, champ Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics are required to hit the 145-pound mark for their Bellator featherweight title bout.

The Bellator 286 official weigh-ins will begin above at 12 p.m. ET, and MMA Fighting will have highlights when available. The ceremonial weigh-ins begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Get Bellator 286 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Patricio Pitbull (144.6) vs. Adam Borics (145)

A.J. McKee (155.8) vs. Spike Carlyle (156.6)*

Aaron Pico (144.6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145)

Juan Archuleta (141) vs. Enrique Barzola (137.4)**

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)

Islam Mamedov (155.2) vs. Nick Browne (156)

Max Rohskopf (155.4) vs. Mike Hamel (155.6)

Cee Jay Hamilton (135.2) vs. Richard Palencia (136)

Khadzhimurat Bestaev (185.2) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (186)

Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)

Jay Jay Wilson (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (154.6)

Lance Gibson Jr. (155.4) vs. Dominic Clark (158.2)***

Sumiko Inaba (124.8) vs. Nadine Mandiau (125.8)

Bobby Seronio III (136) vs. Miguel Peimbert (131.8)

Weber Almeida (144.6) vs. Ryan Lilley (144)

*Carlyle missed weight by 0.6 pounds

**Archuleta vs. Barzola contracted at catchweight of 141 pounds

***Clark missed weight by 2.2 pounds