UFC Vegas 61 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 61 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of MMA Underground.

The UFC Vegas 61 official weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan face off. Both fighters can weigh no more than 116 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title strawweight fight.

See official highlights below:

@MackenzieDern is in at 115.5 pounds



[ #UFCVegas61 | TOMORROW | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ]

Xiaonan Yan is in at 115.5 pounds for her first UFC main event



[ #UFCVegas61 | TOMORROW | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ]

@MassarandubaMMA hits the scale at 170 pounds on the dot



[ #UFCVegas61 | TOMORROW | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ]

UFC Vegas 61 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The fight card airs live on ESPN+.

Check out UFC Vegas 61 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Don Shainis (146)

John Castaneda (139.5) vs. Daniel Santos (138.5) — 140-pound catchweight bout

Mike Davis (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Ilir Latifi (253) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (254)

Joaquim Silva (155) vs. Jesse Ronson (155.5)

Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Maxim Grishin (205.5) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5)

Julija Stoliarenko (139.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (140) — 140-pound catchweight bout

Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs. Randy Costa (135)

A strawweight bout between Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci has been cancelled due to Penne being forced to withdraw due to a non-weight cut-related illness.