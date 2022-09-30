ONE on Prime Video 2 Results: Xiong vs. Lee 3

MMA Fighting has ONE on Prime Video 2 results from the Xiong vs. Lee 3 fight card Friday night from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

In the main event, ONE strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan defends her title against ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee in a long-awaited trilogy fight.

In the pair’s first fight in 2019, Xiong defeated Lee via fifth-round TKO to successfully defend her strawweight title. Seven months later, Lee repaid the favor by earning a fifth-round submission over Xiong to defend her atomweight belt in the rematch.

Now the two most dominant female champions in ONE Championship history face off in a rubber match to settle their rivalry, with Xiong’s title once again on the line.

Check out ONE on Prime Video 2 results below.

Main card (Amazon Prime at 10 p.m. ET)

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Tayfun Ozcan — Kickboxing

Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa — Submission Grappling

Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan

Martin Nguyen vs. Ilya Freymanov

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Halil Amir

Preliminaries (Amazon Prime at 8 p.m. ET)

Marat Grigorian vs. Jamal Yusupov — Kickboxing

Ryogo Takahashi vs. Oh Ho Taek

Anissa Meksen vs. Dangkongfah Banchamek — Muay Thai

Rade Opacic def. Giannis Stoforidis via TKO (strikes) at 1:52 of Round 2 — Kickboxing