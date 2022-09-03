 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Paris post-fight bonuses: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa war wins ‘Fight of the Night’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Gane v Tuivasa Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa brought the house down at UFC Paris, and for their efforts they were rewarded “Fight of the Night.”

The heavyweights each took home an additional $50,000 for a back-and-forth firefight that ended in the third with a vicious combination of punches from Gane, who bounced back from a title unifier against champ Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. Tuivasa may have been defeated by knockout, but his post-fight celebration with Gane won over the hostile crowd at Accor Arena.

Two other fighters secured bonuses for “Performance of the Night”: Frenchman Benoit Saint Denis picked up an extra $50,000 check for his brutal stoppage of Gabriel Miranda on the preliminary card, and prelim headliner Abus Magomedov rightfully took home the same check for a knockout of Dustin Stolzfus that was set up by a perfectly placed front kick to the face.

UFC Paris aired live on ESPN+.

