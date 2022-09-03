‘Masterclass’: Fighters react to Robert Whittaker’s statement win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris

Robert Whittaker had his fellow fighters in awe on Saturday.

The former UFC middleweight champion put on a masterful three-round performance against Marvin Vettori in the UFC Paris co-main event, overcoming a slow start to soundly out-strike Vettori in the second and third rounds. Vettori was a game opponent as he survived multiple punches and kicks to the head to make it to the cards, but in the end there was no question that Whittaker was the better man.

It was yet another outstanding performance for “The Reaper,” who bounced back from a title fight loss to rival Israel Adesanya. Where Whittaker goes from here is anyone’s guess, but for now he remains one of the two best fighters in the world at 185 pounds.

Welterweight veteran Matt Brown referred to the performance as a “masterclass” and heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall called Whittaker’s win “classy.”

There was also plenty of praise for Vettori’s toughness and you can see the best social media responses to the fight below.

They grow up so fast — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 3, 2022

Round 1 to vettori — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 3, 2022

10-9 marvin — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Lean towards Whittaker for first rd I think he’s going to start pulling away next two — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 3, 2022

Vettori is a damn truck — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

Marvin has to take the space from Whitaker if he wants success. Stay in the the pocket — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

Idk what these commentators are watching

— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 3, 2022

When Rob starts landing hard and constantly your not long for that fight!!!#UFCParis — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 3, 2022

Whittaker catching rhythm now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Bobby has found his range now by utilising the fakes and got Marvin on the back foot and second guessing his own attacks. Very high fight IQ — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

Fight could be 1-1 right now #UFCParis — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) September 3, 2022

Great second round for Whittaker #UFCParis — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 3, 2022

Whitaker is getting more and more comfortable 2 - 0. If Marvin wants to win this fight he has to go for broke and take risk inside the pocket. #ufcparis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

I think when it’s this high in the rankings they should do 5 rounds!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 3, 2022

Whittaker picking up the pace. So clean with the 1-2’s down the pipe. Basic. Fundamentals. Then that tricky/slick same-side headkick behind it. #UFCParis — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 3, 2022

Incredible performance. So classy — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

We want more rounds!!!#UFCParis — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 3, 2022

Man Robert really can’t lose to anyone izzy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Masterclass by Whittaker in last 2 rounds. Beautiful work. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 3, 2022

Master class performance for the Aussie! Whittaker just showing he’s one of the best #UFCParis — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 3, 2022

What a performance by Whittaker.. Calm, composed, crispy and sharp!! #UFCParis — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) September 3, 2022