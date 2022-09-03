 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Masterclass’: Fighters react to Robert Whittaker’s statement win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Vettori
Robert Whittaker
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Robert Whittaker had his fellow fighters in awe on Saturday.

The former UFC middleweight champion put on a masterful three-round performance against Marvin Vettori in the UFC Paris co-main event, overcoming a slow start to soundly out-strike Vettori in the second and third rounds. Vettori was a game opponent as he survived multiple punches and kicks to the head to make it to the cards, but in the end there was no question that Whittaker was the better man.

It was yet another outstanding performance for “The Reaper,” who bounced back from a title fight loss to rival Israel Adesanya. Where Whittaker goes from here is anyone’s guess, but for now he remains one of the two best fighters in the world at 185 pounds.

Welterweight veteran Matt Brown referred to the performance as a “masterclass” and heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall called Whittaker’s win “classy.”

There was also plenty of praise for Vettori’s toughness and you can see the best social media responses to the fight below.

